Ukraine’s financial rescue is riding on one vote — and whether its lawmakers can stop fighting

Ukraine has mired itself in political drama ahead of a crucial vote, the result of which will determine Kiev's access to a financial lifeline.

Lawmakers in the Rada, Ukraine's parliament, will vote Thursday on the creation of an anti-corruption court, a key condition of unlocking the country's $17.5 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout that's been frozen since last year.

Delivery of the funds has been repeatedly put on hold as Kiev struggles to enact the IMF's required reforms, which include the anti-corruption measures and raising household gas prices.

A failure to get enough votes for the anti-corruption court — something Ukrainian politicians have been fighting about publicly, and more fiercely behind closed doors — could tip the nation into deeper uncertainty and send investors running for the door.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has threatened to resign if the vote is not passed and all IMF conditions are not met, although he has opposed the hike on gas prices.

Ukraine's central bank has highlighted IMF financing delays as "the key" risk to its financial stability. The eastern European nation of 45 million has a national interest rate of 17 percent — the highest in Europe — and rates are only set to be pushed higher if help from the IMF does not materialize. Inflation, too, remains stubbornly high at 13.1 percent.

Four years after mass protests erupted to remove then-President Viktor Yanukovych from power, Ukrainians citizens and international investors are frustrated at an economy that's remained troubled and steeped in corruption. Transparency International ranked Ukraine 130 out of 180 countries in its Corruption Perceptions Index for 2017.