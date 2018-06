[The stream is slated to start at 12:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump on Wednesday is expected to sign a bill intended to improve veterans' access to health care.

The VA Mission Act would launch new health care programs tailored to veterans. The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the bill's funding has been the subject of a behind-the-scenes struggle between Congress and the White House.