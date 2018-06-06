Winning the lottery doesn't make you happier, say researchers who studied 3,000 winners

A French man recently won his second one-million-euro jackpot in less than two years, and he has no plans to stop trying his luck, the BBC reports. The unnamed gambler won his first million euros in November 2016 and played the lottery every week after that until he won again.

He may be gaining more than just money, but less than he expects. A new study finds that those who win big cash prizes not only benefit from their new wealth, they also feel a boost in their life satisfaction that lasts for at least 10 years. They do not, however, feel happier.

While observing the effect of wealth on a people's psychological well-being, researchers found that, when people won at least $100,000 in the lottery, their happiness and mental health wasn't significantly changed, but their overall satisfaction with life was positively affected for a decade or more.

The study, led by researchers out the Stockholm School of Economics, Stockholm University and New York University, was circulated by the National Bureau of Economic Research as a working paper on Monday. "Large-prize winners experience sustained increases in overall life satisfaction that persist for over a decade and show no evidence of dissipating with time," the researchers conclude.

As lead researcher Robert Ostling explains to MarketWatch, "life satisfaction" refers to how people feel about the quality of their lives overall, whereas "happiness" measures respondents' day-to-day feelings. "Our results suggest it is more difficult to affect happiness than life satisfaction," Ostling adds.