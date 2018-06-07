Amazon's new Fire TV Cube lets you ask Alexa to change the channel

Amazon announced the Fire TV Cube on Thursday. It's basically a Fire TV with a speaker and the Alexa smart assistant built-in. Amazon hasn't done this before.

The Fire TV Cube connects to your TV and can provide up to 4K UHD content from Amazon Prime services, Hulu, Netflix and other apps. It also serves as an Echo speaker, which means you can do things like call across the room to check the weather, turn on the lights, order things from Amazon or call a friend.

There's a reason this is cooler than similar streaming boxes on the market, though, including Amazon's earlier Fire TV gadgets.