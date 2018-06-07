Buffett, Dimon and Bezos haven't outlined how exactly they plan to lower health-care costs. Dimon gave a bit more detail Thursday on where they could focus their efforts.

"This is a long-term thing," Dimon said. "We're not looking for immediate success, but there are a lot of ideas out there. There are a lot of things that can be done better. We know the fraud, the administrative costs, we know overuse and underuse of various drugs and specialized procedures. We know the end of life often costs far more than it should and is far more painful than it should be, and with big data, there's so many things to do."

Some employees have asked Dimon what the partnership means for them. His response: "We're just going to try to do it better."

"And you should expect we're going to do it the right way with the same kind of heart we've had before, which will improve your lives and improve your wellness, improve the outcomes, give you more choice, which I believe you if you do all those things, it will effectively be cheaper," he said. "And you'll have much healthier employees."

These three companies aren't the first to take on rising health-care costs. Many have tried unsuccessfully over the years on their own or through alliances. Even Walmart, the nation's largest private employer, hasn't been able to change the system.

Ana Gupte, senior health care services analyst at Leerink Partners, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" the industry is convinced the trio can be disruptive. She pointed to Cigna, whose CEO David Cordani told CNBC in March he'd spoken to two of the three leaders.

"I don't think they have a blueprint yet" Gupte said. "And simultaneously, in parallel of anything, it's catalyzed a lot of change in event-driven investing opportunities in the public space and what private equity is doing."



