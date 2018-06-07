Campbell Soup taps Centerview Partners for review

Campbell Soup has hired an investment bank to explore options that could involve a sale of

has hired Centerview Partners to advise a strategic review that could fundamentally reshape the soup giant's business, sources familiar with the situation tell CNBC.

Campbell last month announced it was undertaking a "thorough and critical review" of its "strategic and operating plan," including the "composition of [its] entire portfolio." It made the proclamation the same day it announced its CEO, Denise Morrison, is stepping down following a string of disappointing earnings results.

The iconic soup company, which has been grappling changing consumer tastes, has appointed board member Keith McLoughlin to serve as its interim CEO.

A key factor in the review will be Campbell's largest shareholders, the Dorrance family. The Dorrances have been so far unwilling to part with the soup company and the dividend it offers, despite decades of takeover speculation. The family was slow to accept the reality of soup's slowing fortunes of soup, sources have told CNBC.

The company has not yet decided on a course of action, the sources said. A Campbell spokesperson told CNBC, he "would not speculate on the outcome of [Campbell's] previously announced strategic review."

The sources requested anonymity because the terms of the review are still confidential.

Campbell is facing the daunting task of reshaping an entire business that now no longer matches how consumers eat. Like its Big Food peers, Campbell for decades relied on its scale to make food cheaply and command sway over retailers.

Today's consumers, though, want their food with fresh and with premium ingredients. Retailers, under their own pressure, are squeezing food companies on price and giving increasing shelf-space to the upstart brands that resonate with younger shoppers.

Campbell's efforts to reshape its business in smaller bites have, so far, not born fruit. Under Morrison, it made a move into fresh food, including its 2012 acquisition of Bolthouse Farms for $1.55 billion. Campbell has struggled though to run that new unit. Fresh food is less profitable than soup and requires a particular understanding of harvesting and planting.

Campbell's fresh business left it with a $619 million impairment charge this past quarter.

Campbell has also pushed further into snacks, including its $4.87 billion acquisition of Snyder's-Lanc, which only recently closed.

One option could be for Campbell to spin out its faster-growing snack business and take its soup business private, along with brands like SpaghettiOs. Doing so would allow Campbell to shield its soups' slowing sales from the public eye, but still take advantage of its profitability.

It would also follow a similar playbook as Kraft in 2012, when the food giant kept its cheese and grocery business and carved out the faster-growing snack business it named Mondelez International.

Campbell could also sell the entire company. Still, at a recent employee townhall, interim CEO McLoughlin said his strategy is not to sell Campbell, even though as a publicly traded company it is always for sale, a source familiar with the situation has told CNBC.

Campbell could take a less drastic approach, opting for a more straightforward sale of its Bolthouse packaged carrots business or brands like V8 juice and SpaghettiOs.

