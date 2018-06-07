Businesses in China are set to spend an additional $835 million on advertising ahead of the World Cup, which starts in a week's time.

The twist is that the Chinese didn't qualify for the soccer tournament, coming bottom of their group during qualifying matches in Doha, Qatar, last September.

But according to figures from media group Zenith out Thursday, China will see the biggest boost in ad dollars of any country, ahead of the U.S., which will spend an additional $400 million, and host nation Russia, which will see a $64 million increase.

To put that in context, China spent $80.4 billion on advertising in 2017, while the U.S. led the world with $197.5 billion, while Russia sent $6.1 billion according to Zenith.

"There are few established brand relationships with the World Cup in China, and this year advertisers have been aggressively bidding to establish their association with football," Zenith said in an online statement.

One big Chinese advertiser will be dairy company Mengniu, which signed as an official FIFA sponsor in December. It will provide the World Cup's "official drinkable yoghurt" in China, as well as other products, and will air commercials in 64 World Cup games as part of its deal. Mengniu is in the second level of sponsorship, while Chinese property and entertainment conglomerate Wanda Group is a top-tier partner, having signed up in 2016.