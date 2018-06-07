Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross: The US strikes a deal with Chinese telecom giant ZTE

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC on Thursday the U.S. has struck a deal with Chinese telecom giant ZTE to end crippling American sanctions.

Commerce said the deal includes a $1 billion penalty against ZTE and a U.S.-chosen compliance team to be embedded at ZTE.

"We are literally embedding a compliance department of our choosing into the company to monitor it going forward. They will pay for those people but the people will report to the new chairman," Ross said.

The deal also requires ZTE to change its board of directors and executive team in 30 days.

Last month, Ross told CNBC the U.S. was looking at alternatives to the crippling sanctions threatening the survival of ZTE. In April, Washington banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning and Google.

ZTE, in addition to smartphones, has been a large manufacturer of telecommunications equipment that allows large carriers to operate their wireless and data networks. It was China's first state-owned telecom equipment maker to go public. It's listed on the Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

Despite decades of prominence, ZTE has since fallen from its 2012 spot as the world's fourth largest smartphone maker, struggling amid new competition.

Under President Donald Trump's administration, ZTE's status as a Chinese multinational has also put it in the fray of a larger trade dispute between the U.S. and China. Trump has vowed to rebalance the power in America's trade relationship with China, and both nations have proposed tit-for-tat trade taxes.

— CNBC's Anita Balakrishnan contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.