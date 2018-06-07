DocuSign jumps on strong earnings

Electronic signature company DocuSign saw its stock jump as much as 10 percent on Thursday after it reported strong results in its first earnings statement as a public company.

Here's how the company did:

Earnings: Excluding certain items, 1 cent per share, vs. loss of 7 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.

Excluding certain items, 1 cent per share, vs. loss of 7 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters. Revenue: $155.8 million vs. $146.2 million as expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.

The company said in a statement that revenue was up 37 percent year over year in the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, which ended on April 30. Most of the company's revenue comes from subscriptions, and that category was up 39 percent year to year.

The company now has more than 400,000 customers.

DocuSign beat expectations on guidance.

For its fiscal second quarter, the company expects $157-160 million in revenue for that period, above the $151.5 million analyst consensus, according to Thomson Reuters.

And for the entire 2019 fiscal year, DocuSign thinks it will post $652-658 million in revenue, well above the FactSet analyst consensus of $627.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters.

DocuSign is one of several tech companies that have gone public in recent months, including Dropbox and Zuora. The stock debuted on the Nasdaq in April.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.