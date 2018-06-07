Flying to Europe this summer? Join the club

Summer in Europe sounds delightful. Increasingly, Americans hopping on a plane and heading across the Atlantic Ocean.
In fact, there will be more than 59 million seats on airplanes making transatlantic flights between Western Europe and the United States, according to OAG which tracks airline traffic worldwide. That's up 43 percent compared to just five years ago.
Where are all those new flights coming from? Just look at Dallas, Texas.
American Airlines is adding daily flights between Dallas and Reykjavik, Iceland. This comes within two weeks of Icelandair and WOW air, which are both based in Reykjavik, launching service between Iceland and Dallas.
"For the first time not only will you have non-stop flights from Dallas-Fort Worth to Iceland, you will have three flights from three competing airlines," said Henry Harteveldt with the Atmosphere Research Group. "Will they make money? Not on every flight, not on every route. It will be interesting to see how many flights from Dallas-Fort Worth are scheduled next year and to see if they last that long."