Nearly 10 million Chinese students have been preparing for this Thursday and Friday since kindergarten.

Gaokao, China's university entrance exam, directly determines which universities students can go to. To some extent, it determines whether they will become blue-collar or white-collar workers later in their lives.

"Even though delivery guys can make 8,000 yuan to 10,000 yuan (about $1,250 to $1,565) per month while white-collar workers may only make 3,000 yuan to 5,000 yuan (roughly $470 to $780), Chinese parents still wish their children to become the latter," said Bangxin Zhang, co-founder and CEO of TAL Education, during a phone interview with CNBC in Mandarin.

Beijing-headquartered TAL, the biggest after-school tutoring services provider in China, has teaching centers in 36 cities across China with nearly 4 million offline students and over 35 million online registered users. With a market capitalization of approximately $22 billion, shares of the NYSE-listed education firm have surged by more than 50 percent year-to-date and more than doubled during the past 12 months.