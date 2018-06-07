The 10 most attractive employers for business, engineering and computer science majors

Companies across the U.S. are in a battle for top talent. With unemployment at just 3.8 percent, employers are being forced to up their game and spend more time and resources making their organizations attractive to potential employees.

This tight labor market also makes members of the Class of 2018 who studied business, engineering and computer science particularly attractive to employers and the companies that students with these skills most admire have a serious competitive advantage.

Employer branding consultancy Universum surveyed over 62,000 college students and found that a handful of companies stand out as being the most attractive. But which companies come out on top depends on the industry.

Here are the 10 most attractive companies for business majors:

10. PricewaterhouseCoopers

9. Goldman Sachs

8. Deloitte

7. Ernst & Young

6. J.P. Morgan

5. Nike

4. Apple

3. Amazon

2. Walt Disney Company

1. Google