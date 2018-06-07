John Schneider III and David Auten's relationship has had a couple of financial "aha" moments.

The first came when they were a year and a half into their relationship and realized they had $51,000 in credit card debt.

The process of paying off those balances led them to want to share the financial lessons they learned with others. That led to their second "aha" moment last year.

While preparing a show for their "Queer Money" podcast, Schneider, 44, learned that they were giving up access to future Social Security spousal and survivor benefits by not getting married.

The conversation prompted him to tell Auten, 47, "We have to get married right now."

The couple's revelation comes as gay couples have had to adjust to a new world following the Supreme Court's landmark decision to make same-sex marriage a right nationwide three years ago this month.