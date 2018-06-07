Good news for globe-trotters: Living abroad can help you make smarter career decisions

Living in a foreign country doesn't just give you the opportunity to learn about different cultures, it can also boost your self-awareness and improve your career.

That's according to a recent study released by the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

A team of researchers conducted six studies involving 1,874 subjects and found that living abroad increases what they call "self-concept clarity." This is defined as the extent to which a person is able to clearly and confidently define their beliefs. It has been associated with a slew of benefits, including mental well-being, better stress management and enhanced job performance, the researchers write in Harvard Business Review.

In one of the studies, participants were asked to indicate how strongly they agreed with statements like, "In general, I have a clear sense of who I am and what I am," and, "It is often hard for me to make up my mind about things because I don't really know what I want."

Those who had lived abroad, the research found, reported a clearer sense of self than those who had not.

In another study, participants who had lived abroad were randomly assigned to two groups. Half were asked to reflect on the experience of living abroad while the remaining group was asked to reflect on the experience of living in their home country. The study found that subjects who reflected on living abroad reported higher self-concept clarity than those who reflected on living at home.