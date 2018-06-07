Here’s how much it costs to live in the most expensive ZIP code in Hawaii

It's no secret that living in Hawaii can be expensive. The average price for a home is $605,100, almost three times the national average of $215,600. Still, in the most expensive ZIP code in the Aloha State, prices can go way higher.

That's according to financial website GOBankingRates, which collected median home values and mortgage data from Zillow, as well as Bureau of Labor Statistics-based cost of living components from across the U.S., in order to identify some of the nation's most expensive ZIP codes.

While places like Maui and Pearl City boast real-estate prices above the national median, the state's most expensive ZIP code is 96821 in the city of Honolulu.

"Far and away, the state with the highest cost of living in the U.S. is Hawaii. Annual groceries, utilities and transportation costs all top the charts," says GOBankingRates. "Thus, the cost to live in the state's most expensive ZIP code is high and requires an income of more than $200,000."