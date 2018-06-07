Jamie Dimon says Trump should be careful what he wishes for in push for one-on-one trade deals

The one-on-one trade deals that President Donald Trump prefers could turn counter to American interests, J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC.
"When you start to do bilateral things, it also very much could be used against you," Dimon said in an interview that aired Thursday on "Squawk Box."
"What we're doing in some of these places has now opened the door for much more complicated trade negotiations with our allies," Dimon said. "We should be working with our allies because we have a common interest."
On Tuesday, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told Fox that Trump is "very seriously contemplating" separate trade negotiations with Canada and Mexico rather than pursue multilateral reforms to the North American Free Trade Agreement.