Jeb Bush: 'I don't know' if I'd ever run again, but I'd never do what Trump did to get elected

Jeb Bush, who unsuccessfully ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016, told CNBC on Thursday he feels like a "fish out of water" in the current state of divisiveness in America.

Asked if he'd ever consider running for president again, the 66-year-old former Florida governor said: "I don't know. I love policy. I love my country. But this political environment right now, I'm not suited for. To be honest with you. I'm a fish out of water. I can't imagine having to attack someone to make yourself look strong."

In the "Squawk Box" interview, Bush said he did not vote for Donald Trump in the 2016 election and did not vote for Hillary Clinton.

However, Bush said, "I'm not a 'never Trumper.'" He said fellow Republicans should take the president to task when he does things that hurt the country but praise him when he does positive things.