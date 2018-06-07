From missile tests to peace talks: North Korea's sudden shift explained

North Korea's Kim Jong Un is likely hoping to gain certain concessions from the world's largest economy when he sits down with President Donald Trump on June 12.

While many in the international community praise the diplomatic breakthrough, which follows years of repeated missile launches and nuclear tests from the rogue state, a deep-rooted skepticism still surrounds Kim's intentions.

Peace effors "represent the next step in North Korea's 2018 charm offensive," Miha Hribernik, senior Asia analyst at global risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, said in a note.

"If past experiences are anything to go by, Kim Jong Un is hoping to extract a loosening of sanctions or other assistance by feigning a willingness to disarm," Hribernik explained. "The North Korean economy is straining under the weight of sanctions, forcing the country to resort to a well-worn playbook."