Li Bingbing: The actress who took on China's ivory trade

Having 40 million followers on social media and starring in a Hollywood blockbuster would be enough for most people to rest on their laurels. Not for Li Bingbing.

Regarded as one of China’s most famous actresses, the 45-year-old’s determination to learn English as a second language helped her to land Hollywood action hero roles in “Resident Evil: Retribution” and “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”

What she does away from acting is arguably more noteworthy. She regards her “meaningful” off-screen achievements as an environmental activist just as highly as her on-screen roles.

For nine years, Li has been a goodwill ambassador for the United Nation’s Environment Programme (UNEP).

The actress credits her long-standing passion for environmental activism for gaining attention from the highest global stage any activist could wish for.

“I’d already done a lot of environmental protection things so I think they paid attention to me. And then they invited me to be the goodwill ambassador for UNEP. And that’s what I really want to be,” Li told CNBC’s Tania Bryer.