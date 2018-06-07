McDonald's plans to lay off workers as it streamlines management

Kempczinski did not elaborate on the number of positions that would be reduced, but said that the company would provide more details during its town hall meeting on June 12.

"We are always evaluating ways to better serve our customers and continue to grow our business," Terri Hickey, a spokeswoman for McDonald's, told CNBC via email. "With that in mind, we are putting into place a new U.S. field structure that will better support our franchisees and will ensure McDonald's continues on a path to being more dynamic, nimble and competitive."

"These planned actions are consistent with our previously announced $500 million G&A targeted savings, which we expect to achieve by the end of 2019," she said.

The news come just days after McDonald's opened its new headquarters in Chicago.

Shares of the company were up more than 2 percent on Thursday.

