McDonald's plans to lay off workers as it streamlines management

McDonald's is slimming down its corporate structure and laying off workers in an effort to reduce expenses by $500 million by the end of 2019.
In an email to all U.S. employees, suppliers and franchisees, McDonald's President Chris Kempczinski said that the Golden Arches would be restructuring its regional offices around the country, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
"I recognize that change is difficult, and that eliminating layers within our organization means some employees will ultimately exit our system," Kempczinski said in the memo, according to The Wall Street Journal.