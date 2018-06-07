OPEC meeting 'might be one of the worst since 2011' amid differences over supply

June's OPEC meeting might be one of the worst since 2011, says expert 1 Hour Ago | 03:15

The forthcoming meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, including Russia, could be one of the most fractious in recent years with competing interests and demands at play, according to oil market experts.

OPEC's production policy will dominate the agenda when the world's major oil producers meet in Vienna on June 22, with arguments expected over whether to increase production or maintain supply as it is.

Saudi Arabia and Russia are reportedly ready to increase oil output while others like Iran and Iraq are against such a move. As such, the discussions might not be pretty, the head of commodity research at Commerzbank told CNBC Thursday.

"It might be one of the worst OPEC meetings since 2011," Eugen Weinberg told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe," explaining that the differences in opinion over production could cause problems.

An OPEC meeting in 2011 was marked by infighting between members and disagreements over whether to tackle high oil prices (then around $118 a barrel) by increasing production. Gulf states wanted to increase supply to ease prices but were outnumbered by other OPEC members, including Iran and Venezuela, that wanted to maintain supply levels. At the time, Saudi Arabia described the summit as "one of the worst meetings we have ever had."

Weinberg said OPEC would try to find a solution this time but it might not be so simple.

"I think OPEC will try to somehow moderate the current situation but it will be very difficult given their opposite sides and the huge difference and the divergence in the views from the countries with no spare capacity like Iran and Iraq on one side who are pushing for no production increase and the others like Russia and Saudi Arabia and Kuwait who have more spare capacity and are wishing to increase production on the other side," he said.

"Whether an agreement will be possible in this situation is questionable," he added.