Russia's economy is 'moving in the right direction,' Putin says in public phone-in

Russia's economy is "moving in the right direction," President Vladimir Putin said Thursday during his annual question and answer session with Russian citizens.

"Overall, we are moving in the right direction. What is the basis for saying this? We have started on the trajectory towards robust economic growth in Russia. Yes, this growth is humble, small, but it is also not a fall. Growth was at 1.5 percent last year," Putin said as he took calls from the public.

The president holds a phone-in session each year, taking questions on a wide range of subjects from Moscow's geopolitical stance to domestic and regional issues. This year's direct line to the president is the 16th he has done and over 2 million questions were submitted, according to state broadcaster Russia Today.

Putin cited rising growth, historically low inflation, rising foreign investment, as well as rising life expectancy and incomes as signs of economic and societal improvement in Russia. He recognized, however, that "not everyone feels (the economic improvements) yet."

The phone-in comes after Putin's re-election to a fourth term as president and a resurgent Russia on the global stage, despite tense relations with the West, which are nothing new.

Russia is still operating under economic sanctions imposed by the U.S., European Union and several other countries following its annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its role in a pro-Russian uprising in east Ukraine that same year.

Those events, coupled with Moscow's military support for Syria's pariah President Bashar Assad, alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and suspected involvement in a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in the U.K., have eroded relations between Russia and the international community.

Still, it has many friends and good relations with superpowers like China and the Russian leader's relationship with President Donald Trump seems robust — Putin said earlier this week that he and Trumptalk on the phone regularly.