Suicide rates are climbing, and the CDC says mental illness isn't the only factor to blame

Suicide rates are increasing in almost every state, a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found.

In more than half of the states, the rate increased more than 30 percent between 1999 and 2016, according to the CDC. Suicide one of just three leading causes of death that are increasing, the other two being Alzheimer's Disease and drug overdoses.

Last year, nearly 45,000 people died from suicide, according to the CDC.

The report comes days after fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead from suicide after reportedly battling depression. It shows how much more can still be done to address the issue, and challenges the notion that only people who are mentally ill are at risk.