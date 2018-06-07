Trump ribs Trudeau, Macron on trade ahead of G7 summit

President Donald Trump on Thursday took another jab at France and Canada on the eve of the G7 summit.

In a tweet, Trump accused the U.S. allies of levying "massive tariffs" and creating "non-monetary barriers."

On Friday, Trump is scheduled to attend the annual summit and meet with leaders from the U.K., Canada, Japan, Italy, Germany and France.

He has repeatedly lashed out at Trudeau on Twitter. Last week, Trump said Canada's trade policies have treated American farmers "very poorly for a long period of time."

Tensions between the U.S. and many of its allies were already high after the Trump administration decided to impose tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union, citing national security concerns.

Canada swiftly responded saying it would levy "dollar-for-dollar" retaliatory measures against the U.S. tariffs. Other countries also pledged to impose their own retaliatory tariffs.

Over the weekend, top economic leaders asked Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to relay their "unanimous concern and disappointment" over the tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.