Warriors coach Steve Kerr earns a fraction of what the team's star players make

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is poised to collect another NBA Championship this week. His team leads the Cleveland Cavaliers 3-0 in the final series and will have their first chance to close out the victory in Game 4 on Friday night.

This would be Kerr's eighth NBA Championship: He has won five as a player and two as a coach. And Kerr brings home an appropriately hefty paycheck. He's currently in the fourth year of a five-year, $25 million contract that gives him an annual salary of $5 million.

But that's still just a fraction of what his star players earn.