What it's like to travel to North Korea — from an American who's been there 10 times

Plus, all the cities and towns Harris has visited have large areas devoted to parks. And most of those are "dotted with revolutionary statues and murals dedicated to the exploits of the country's founder" Kim Il Sung, says Harris.

"The locals love to spend time in large groups having picnics and taking walks," he adds.

The DPRK has some beautiful mountains as well, says Harris, "including Kumgangsan [Diamond Mountains] on its southern border, Myohyangsan in the middle and Paektusan on its border with China."

Harris also has also taken a train to Wonsan, a seaside city with a major university.

"It was off its coast in 1968 that the USS Pueblo was seized," says Harris. "The ship is now on display in Pyongyang at Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum."

This year is the 50th anniversary of the vessel's capture. "I had a chance to meet many of the crew at one of their reunions in the States," says Harris. "They are an impressive group of sailors."

Then there's Chongjin, known for its heavy industry with huge steel plants, which Harris also has visited.

"They have foodstuffs factories producing all sorts of products, including their version of Cheetos," he says.

Harris says most travelers make a visit to the DMZ — the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea — at Panmunjom.

"I've visited Panmunjom from both sides, and it's often billed as the most dangerous place on earth," he explains. "I do think that's a bit of hype. I've been to many more dangerous places, like Iraqi Kurdistan.

"That said, if fighting did break out again on the Korean Peninsula, this place would be obliterated," says Harris. The roughly 160-mile long and 2½-mile wide DMZ "is full of landmines," according to Harris.

There's one area, he says, where North and South Korean solders face off with each other — inches apart at times — in the Joint Security Area of Panmunjom.

"Both sides, close to their respective tour bus parking areas, have souvenir stands," says Harris.