Kevin Durant took a nearly $10 million pay cut to play for the Warriors—here's why

Golden State Warriors star player Kevin Durant proves that there really is no "I" — or "$" — in "team."

For the fourth consecutive year, the Warriors are playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA finals. But this time around, in order to keep their championship-winning team intact, Durant agreed to a nearly $10 million pay cut ahead of the season.

After winning last year's NBA title, Business Insider reports that the 29-year-old signed a two-year contract with the team that pays him $25 million for this 2017-2018 season. That figure is $1.5 million less than he made the previous year, and $9.5 million less than he was eligible to receive.

In agreeing to the deal, which USA Today says is worth between $51-$53 million in total, Durant proves that short-term losses can sometimes set you up for long-term gain.