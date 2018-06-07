Why you should talk to people in elevators

Let's face it, elevators are an awkward place to have a conversation. You're trapped in a metal box that is suspended by cables, while you're raised or lowered to your destination.

Meanwhile, you share this experience for a few short moments with people you may or may not know. Most of us just keep quiet, look down, fiddle with our smartphones, or watch the monitors that display the latest headline news.

Your ride doesn't have to be so boring and downcast. Keeping quiet in the elevator is a missed opportunity. Here are three reasons why you should have conversations with your fellow elevator passengers: