11 behaviors that indicate you're a 'problem employee'

Problem employees aren't just irritating, they can also be financially draining for a business. Research shows that these employees can cost an organization up to $8,000 a day by eroding trust, reducing output and innovation, and lowering the motivation and cohesion of their work group, according to the Center for Creative Leadership.

To determine whether you're a problem employee, reflect on your behavior.

In a recently published study, the CCL asked a sample of 214 leaders across the globe to characterize problem employees. The No. 1 response was poor job performance, followed by an inability to work well with others and not responding to coaching.

Here are the five most prevalent problem employee behaviors and how they play out in the workplace: