With little economic data due out on Friday, investors will likely turn their attention to the G-7 summit in Quebec, Canada. President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear Friday at the meeting, alongside other major leaders — including those who currently govern nations that Trump has inflicted tariffs upon.

One aspect that's put investors on edge is a fresh tweet by Trump, who accused France and Canada of levying "massive tariffs" and establishing "non-monetary barriers."

This came after French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters that while the U.S. incumbent may not mind being isolated, the other leaders could sign a six-country agreement if needs be.

Elsewhere, any developments surrounding talks between the U.S. and North Korea will continue to keep investors on edge, as a summit between the two nations draws closer.

In a speech Thursday, Trump stated that if the initial meeting in Singapore on June 12 goes well, he would be open to inviting Kim Jong Un to the U.S.