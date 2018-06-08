These are the 5 books billionaire Mark Cuban is reading this summer

Mark Cuban, billionaire technology entrepreneur and investor on ABC's "Shark Tank," is an avid reader: He's picked up everything from classics like "The Fountainhead" by Ayn Rand, to computer manuals, to the recent publication of billionaire Ray Dalio's "Principles: Life & Work."

For Cuban, it's a way to stay sharp.

"Life-long learning is probably the greatest skill," Cuban says on Arianna Huffington's The Thrive Global Podcast. He even calls it one of the top three skills billionaires share.

CNBC Make It asked Cuban what he'll be reading this summer. Unsurprisingly, he isn't planning to spend time reading lighthearted novels. Cuban revealed his five selections, which range from psychology to mathematics.