FLR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Fluor Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 24, 2018

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas on behalf of investors who purchased Fluor Corporation ("Fluor") (NYSE: FLR) securities between August 14, 2013 and May 3, 2018.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) Fluor’s bidding process for projects related to the construction of gas-fired power generation facilities was flawed; (ii) Fluor had improperly estimated the gas-fire projects; (iii) as a result, Fluor would face craft productivity issues, equipment issues and other execution issues; (iv) Fluor would incur multiple charges impacting quarterly results; and (v) Fluor would ultimately decide to discontinue the pursuit of the gas-fired power market.

If you suffered a loss in Fluor you have until July 24, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

