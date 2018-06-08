Cramer's game plan: Worry doesn't pay off in this market   

After a muted Friday trading session following a largely successful week for the stock market, CNBC's Jim Cramer wanted to redirect investors' attention to what could make or break this market.

"In many ways, next week will determine if this run can continue. Not because of earnings — we have almost no reports — but because of the president and the Fed," the "Mad Money" host said.

But Cramer cautioned against trading around President Donald Trump's tweets and his administration's talks with U.S. trading partners. He argued that trade talks were "a work in progress," saying investors should buy on trade-related downturns rather than fret about them.

"Think of it this way: we've had the best action in three months for the Dow and that occurred ahead of the Fed meeting, ahead of the G-7 meeting and ahead of the North Korean summit," he said. "Worry has not been paying off here."

With that in mind, Cramer turned to his weekly game plan: