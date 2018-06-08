Cramer's lightning round: The smart money might be buying Mattel, but I can't recommend it   

    ×

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Mattel, Inc.: "A lot of smart money is buying Mattel, but I cannot recommend a stock on a takeover basis where I think the fundamentals are going down, particularly not when I think that Hasbro is so terrific with [CEO] Brian Goldner, so that's the one I would own."

    Rockwell Collins: "Look, I think you had all you're going to get there and congratulations. I don't know what else to say. Boy, do I like United Tech once that deal closes, though."

    Cisco Systems: "People didn't really care for the last quarter, to be honest. They felt that the guidance wasn't as strong, either. You know what I say? I say use that to buy [CEO] Chuck Robbins' great company. You're getting a rare opportunity to buy a high-quality technology stock below where it should be."

    Charles Schwab Corporation: "Oh, man, they are just coining money. Ka-ching, ka-ching. Buy, buy, buy!"

    Oshkosh Corporation: "Yeah, it has been [a disappointment] and it's got some raw cost problems, some assembly problems. But you know what? Thor came back and Thor was trading with Oshkosh, so let's give Oshkosh some time. I think it can rally from here."

    MGM Resorts International: "Oh, man, that's [CEO] Jim Murren. He's doing a terrific job. Obviously, it had a tragedy there. Just terrible. But I've got to tell you, I think at $30, you just have to stand there and buy it."

    Colgate-Palmolive: "Look, the last quarter was not good, but the stock has now overcompensated and I do think that you should buy it. And I'm going to give you a two-fer: I think buying PepsiCo right here is brilliant."

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of PepsiCo.

