Delta makes changes to new uniforms after employees report irritation

Delta Air Lines is making some adjustments to newly debuted uniforms after employees complained about skin irritation.

The airline unveiled the Zac Posen-designed uniforms for its 64,000 employees late last month, featuring dresses in "passport plum" and suits in "ground speed graphite."

But the airline has received more than two-dozen complaints from employees about the uniforms. Some flight attendants said their aprons were irritating, and spokeswoman Ashton Kang said the airline is working "to make it softer to the neck."

The airline also received 25 other complaints about irritation from the uniforms such as chafing. It's offering alternative blouses made of 100 percent cotton instead of the standard shirt that is a cotton-Spandex blend, as well as items that are free of wool, said Kang.

Lands' End, which manufactured the uniforms, did not respond to requests for comment.

Some 25,000 of Delta's 64,000 employees opted for in-person fittings in cities around the world, Kang added. About 1,000 Delta employees tested the uniforms for three months before their debut.

American Airlines earlier this year named Lands' End a new uniform supplier after flight attendants complained of rashes and hives from a previous uniform.