Here's how much money the winning Belmont Stakes jockey will earn tonight

Victor Espinoza, celebrates atop American Pharoah #5, after winning the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 6, 2015 in Elmont, New York. With the wins American Pharoah becomes the first horse to win the Triple Crown in 37 years.
Getty Images
Victor Espinoza, celebrates atop American Pharoah #5, after winning the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 6, 2015 in Elmont, New York. With the wins American Pharoah becomes the first horse to win the Triple Crown in 37 years.

The 150th running of the Belmont Stakes, the last leg of the Triple Crown, is set for Saturday night at 6:37 p.m. ET.

After winning at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, Justify is looking to become the 13th horse to sweep the Triple Crown. The last horse to pull it off was American Pharoah in 2015.

There's also prize money on the line. A total of $1.5 million is up for grabs and will be divided among the top eight finishers. The winning horse's owner takes home $800,000. And the winning jockey gets 10 percent of that, or $80,000.

That number will get shaved down about 30 percent after the jockey pays his his agent and valet, the person who gets the jockey's gear in place. And that's before taxes.

Jockey Mike Smith in the winner's circle atop of Justify #7 after winning the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby
Andy Lyons | Getty Images
Jockey Mike Smith in the winner's circle atop of Justify #7 after winning the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby

The second and third place jockeys get 5 percent of their owner's take ($280,000 and $150,000), meaning the second place jockey will get a check for $14,000 and the third place jockey will get one for $7,500, before fees.

As one of world's top earning jockeys, Triple Crown winner Victor Espinoza, told CNN Money in 2015, it's the owners who collect the real money in horse racing.

Here's a breakdown of how the $1.5 million Belmont purse will be divided among the eight winning ownership teams:

First place: $800,000
Second place: $280,000
Third place: $150,000
Fourth place: $100,000
Fifth place: $60,000
Sixth place: $45,000
Seventh place: $35,000
Eighth place: $30,000

