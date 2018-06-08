Here's how much money the winning Belmont Stakes jockey will earn tonight

The 150th running of the Belmont Stakes, the last leg of the Triple Crown, is set for Saturday night at 6:37 p.m. ET.

After winning at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, Justify is looking to become the 13th horse to sweep the Triple Crown. The last horse to pull it off was American Pharoah in 2015.

There's also prize money on the line. A total of $1.5 million is up for grabs and will be divided among the top eight finishers. The winning horse's owner takes home $800,000. And the winning jockey gets 10 percent of that, or $80,000.

That number will get shaved down about 30 percent after the jockey pays his his agent and valet, the person who gets the jockey's gear in place. And that's before taxes.