This 30-year-old turned her side hustle into a full-time job as a 'bridesmaid for hire'

The American wedding industry is a $53.4 billion business, with the average couple in the U.S. spending $35,329 on their big day.

Though the high-priced occasion is intended to create gauzy memories that last a lifetime, the months leading up to a wedding are often rife with stress and chaos. That's where Jen Glantz steps in.

As the CEO of Bridesmaid for Hire, the 30-year-old makes a living as a professional bridesmaid to women who are in need of help on their big day.

"I realized there was really no one there for the bride," Glantz tells CNBC Make It. "The wedding planner was busy getting things together and her friends were off taking pics and getting their makeup done and no one was there when the bride was having an emotional breakdown."

The idea for the business emerged in 2012, when Glantz became the go-to bridesmaid for a lot of her friends and witnessed first-hand the unexpected blowups and meltdowns that take place behind the scenes.