If Justify wins the Triple Crown at Belmont, here's how much the owners will earn

Justify, winner of the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, is running in the Belmont Stakes on Saturday night and, if he wins, he will become only the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown.

There's also prize money on the line: Belmont's total purse of $1.5 million will be divided among the top eight finishers, and the winner will collect $800,000.

That wouldn't be a bad pay day for Justify's ownership team, who already brought home $1.24 million from the Derby and $900,000 from the Preakness. Three groups have an ownership stake in the colt: WinStar Farm owns 60 percent, China Horse Club owns 25 percent, and a third, low-profile entity linked, the New York Times reports, to billionaire investor George Soros, holds 15 percent.

Like American Pharoah did in 2015 when he won the Triple Crown, Justify would earn his ownership team a total of $2.94 million in prize money from the three races.