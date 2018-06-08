VISIT CNBC.COM

Rafael Nadal has made $98 million over his career—and could earn $2.6 million more on Sunday

Rafael Nadal
Clive Brunskill | Getty Images
Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal of Spain and Dominic Thiem of Austria will compete for the 2018 French Open title on Sunday. Thiem, 24, is making his Grand Slam final debut, while Nadal, 32, is vying for his 17th Grand Slam title and 11th French Open.

Their career earnings are just as lopsided as their Grand Slam appearances: Thiem has earned $11.1 million in prize money over his career, while Nadal, the world's No. 1 player, has earned $98.0 million.

Today's winner will collect a €2.2 million check (about $2.6 million), the most lucrative payout in French Open history. The runner-up will earn about half that amount: €1.12 million (about $1.3 million).

Tennis players are making more in a U.S. open match than the average American household makes in a year
Here's how much players in the 2017 U.S. Open are making   

Even though Roland Garros is the smallest of the four Grand Slam venues and and generates the least revenue, it is awarding a total of €39.20 million ($45.7 million) in prize money this year. That's more than the Australian Open awarded in January, $41.5 million, and slightly more than Wimbledon will award in July: $45.3 million.

It still trails the U.S. Open, the fourth Grand Slam of the year, in terms of prize money, though: At the 2017 U.S. Open, $50.4 million was awarded in total, making it the most lucrative tournament in tennis history.

Nadal and Thiem aren't the only players cashing in at the 2018 French Open. Here's how much the other singles competitors earned at this year's event:

Semifinal losers: €560,000 ($659,145)

Quarterfinal losers: €380,000 ($447,277

Round of 16 losers: €222,000 ($261,304)

Round of 32 losers: €130,000 ($153,016)

Round of 64 losers: €79,000 ($92,987)

Round of 128 losers: €40,000 ($47,082)

