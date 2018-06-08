Rafael Nadal has made $98 million over his career—and could earn $2.6 million more on Sunday

Rafael Nadal of Spain and Dominic Thiem of Austria will compete for the 2018 French Open title on Sunday. Thiem, 24, is making his Grand Slam final debut, while Nadal, 32, is vying for his 17th Grand Slam title and 11th French Open.

Their career earnings are just as lopsided as their Grand Slam appearances: Thiem has earned $11.1 million in prize money over his career, while Nadal, the world's No. 1 player, has earned $98.0 million.

Today's winner will collect a €2.2 million check (about $2.6 million), the most lucrative payout in French Open history. The runner-up will earn about half that amount: €1.12 million (about $1.3 million).