Here's how much the Golden State Warriors could bring home if they win the NBA Finals

Going into game four of the 2018 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors lead the Cleveland Cavaliers 3-0. If the Warriors take home another win on Friday, they clinch the championship — the team's third in four years.

That victory comes not only with glory but with a nice bonus as well.

The NBA puts up a "players' pool," which is divided among the teams that make it to the playoffs and finals. This year, the pool is $20 million, and the National Basketball Players Association helps decide how its gets divvied up — and although the NBPA confirmed to CNBC Make It that the pool is indeed $20 million, it declined to provide further details.

Luckily, SB Nation did the math, providing its best estimate of how much each player will receive. In 2016, when the pool was $15 million, the winning team took home around $2.6 million, which amounted to about $177,000 per player for a 15-person roster.

Therefore, "if the winners' share grows by 25 percent, in step with the players' pool's overall increase, the 2018 NBA champs will get $3,320,527 to divide among themselves," SB Nation calculates. That means a payout of around $221,268 per player for a 15-person roster.

For some players, $221,000 is just a fraction of their regular salary. That includes Steph Curry, who earned $34.6 million for 2017-2018 season, and Kevin Durant, who brought in $25 million.