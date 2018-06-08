Inside the luxurious Royal Train Meghan Markle will be riding with the Queen

Meghan Markle, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex, is immersed in life as a royal just weeks after her marriage to Prince Harry. Now, Markle is preparing to embark on another royal journey, and she's doing so in style: aboard the impressive Royal Train.

On June 14, Markle will embark on a royal train ride alongside the Queen on a day-long visit to Cheshire, England, located 165 miles northwest of London. The royal duo will arrive at Runcorn Station via the Royal Train, the Kensington Palace confirmed, according to Country Living UK.