Kate Spade suicide: Uncovering gender's role in mental illness diagnosis, treatment

"We can't talk about bipolar pertaining to Kate Spade, because we don't have data to suggest that," Sit said. "But we need to encourage people to seek treatment and consider a different diagnosis. ... Bipolar is not recognized quickly enough in women," she said.



The medical community, as well as mental illness sufferers and their support networks need to consider whether a diagnosis of major depressive disorder (unipolar disorder) is correct versus bipolar disorder, because use of antidepressant drugs for bipolar disorder will not work and could make the situation worse, Sit said.

Kessler said misdiagnosis is definitely a piece of the puzzle, but it is hard to know how much it contributes to suicides. But he did say that misdiagnosing bipolar disorder for unipolar depression is dangerous, because even though bipolar is much less common, people who suffer from bipolar have higher suicide rates.

Sit that that ultimately mental illness is not a medical issues founded on gender. "It's not just women but men also with unrecognized illness," she said.

"Do we need some special treatment for women?" Kessler asked. Research shows very little gender difference when it comes to treatment options and the key is getting people into treatment and getting patients to stick with treatment after initial failures.

There are certain treatments that work better for women, he said, pointed to interpersonal therapy. Meanwhile, men respond better to cognitive behavioral therapy. I layman's terms, that's the difference between talking things out and pills. And even though it sounds like a stereotype, Kessler said research backs it up. "The basic idea is that men don't really want to talk about emotions, they just want rules to follow, a pill. Women want to talk about it. And that works better. .. It's a noticeable difference, but not dramatic."

Other variables such as socioeconomics, individual personality and genetics are much more predictive of mental illness than sex, he said.

"What we need to do is improve treatment of depression and get more people into treatment. Rather than saying we need to do something for women, we need to do something for people," Kessler said. "Depression is an enormous problem. ... We still have massive undertreatment. Half the people depressed in America in a year never get treatment and of those who get treatment, a high proportion drop out."

Kessler said in most cases if a patient tries a variety of drugs, even after a first option fails, 80 percent to 85 percent of patients can recover from a mental illness. In a week that has seen two high-profile suicides, Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, Kessler said he is "far more hopeful that we will find proper treatment" and that the number of suicides resulting from depression will ultimately be insignificant statistically.

He expects precision medicine to hone drug treatments for individuals in the future, and with those developments on the way, "it's matter of getting them into care. The key factor is making sure people get into care and engage in treatment, and providing resources for communities."

— Additional reporting by CNBC's Eric Rosenbaum