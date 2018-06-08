Kevin O'Leary: Ask your significant other these money questions right now

Whether you're just starting to date someone new or you're in a serious relationship — it's time to talk about money.

"It's so euphoric when you start to fall in love, it's wonderful," Kevin O'Leary tells CNBC Make It. "But then, later on if you decide to stay together, the challenges of money and managing it come into play."

Whatever your relationship status is, the personal finance author and investor on ABC's "Shark Tank" says you should start asking about your partner's spending and saving habits as soon as possible.

"Make money something you think about together," he advises. "It's going to be part of your life forever anyway, you might as well talk about it early on. It's important, because you don't want it to be the thing that makes you fall apart."

Research has shown that arguments about money are one of the leading causes for tension in romantic relationships. In fact, 31 percent of respondents in a 2018 survey by CreditCards.com said that a partner keeping a secret bank account or credit card was worse than physically cheating.

So O'Leary's preemptive advice is to start asking questions now.

"Before you get serious with somebody, you really should ask them, 'What are your goals? How do you see yourself in 20 years? Who do you want to become, and how do you want to treat money? Do you want to save it, do you want to spend it, do you want to splurge it? What are your goals with your financial future?'" he says.