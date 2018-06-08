The secret trigger that makes you reach for your favorite bottle of wine

Harder, for instance, tells the story of the inspiration behind Tank Garage Winery's Lost At Last, a skin-fermented white wine blend. The California winery found itself with a rare lull in harvest season, so he and the winemakers took advantage of the downtime with a trip to Joshua Tree, the well-known national park near Palm Springs, California. There they met a photographer friend when their flight landed and decided to see what fate had in store for them.

They had a chance meeting with fans of musician Gram Parsons, who took them to the spot where the singer/songwriter's body was cremated. They explored the park. And for a short period they forgot all about the looming work of the next phase of harvest as they took photos of the unique plants that grow there.

One of those shots was a black-and-white sunrise picture with a Joshua tree framed in the background. And that, along with the trip, proved to be the theme — and look — of the wine.

"The idea is, in order to find yourself, you have to go get lost," said Harder.

Shoppers, of course, don't know the backstory of the wine unless they go onto Tank's website. But that's intentional.

"We keep the labels really subtle," he said. "We don't want to give too much way. I think in the corporate branding world, they give too much away. Instead, we try to pull back and pique your interest."