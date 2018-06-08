Special counsel Robert Mueller filed new witness tampering criminal charges against ex-Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort as well as Russian citizen and former Manafort operative Konstantin Kilimnik.

The superseding indictment — the third against Manafort lodged by a grand jury sitting in federal court in Washington, DC — came days after Mueller asked a judge there to revoke Manafort's $10 million bail and jail him because of an alleged effort to tamper with witnesses.

Manafort, 69, and the 48-year-old Moscow resident Kilimnik were both hit with new charges accusing them of obstructing justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice by using intimidation or force against a witness, and also with tampering with a witness, victim or informant.

The charges echo allegations Mueller made Monday in his request to revoke Manafort's bail.

Kilimnik was a longtime employee of Manafort's political-consulting entities and had done work for him in Ukraine.

The indictment accuses Manafort, while being confined to his home, of conspiring with Kilimnik of trying to influence two witnesses against Manafort between late February through April.

The witnesses are identified as "Persons D1 and D2" in the indictment. That is exactly how Mueller, in his bail revocation request, had identified two witnesses who had worked with Manafort and whom he allegedly tried to tamper with while out on bail.

The "Person A" identified in Monday's filing by the special counsel as Manafort's accomplice in that tampering effort appears to be Kilimnik.

In that filing, Mueller said that in February, after he filed a second superseding indictment against Manafort, both Manafort and Person A "repeatedly contacted Persons D1 and D2 in an effort to secure materially false testimony concerning the activities of the Hapsburg group." That group was a collection of former senior European political leaders who allegedly acted as third-party paid lobbyists for Ukraine.

In a Feb. 28 message using the WhatsApp encryption platform, Person A wrote Person D2: "Basically P wants to give him a quick summary that he says to everybody (which is true) that our friends never lobbied in the US, and the purpose of the program was EU."

Person D2 turned over that message to Mueller's investigators last month.