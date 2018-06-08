Trump considers pardoning late boxing legend Muhammad Ali

President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday he has considered granting a posthumous pardon for boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

Trump said he was thinking "very seriously" about granting clemency for Ali, adding that his administration is already "doing recommendations" on the late boxer.

A pardon for Ali would mark the second deceased boxer to be granted executive clemency under Trump. Last month, Trump pardoned Jack Johnson, the first black heavyweight boxing champion, who was convicted in 1913 by an all-white jury for violating a law prohibiting the transport of women across state lines for "immoral" purposes. Johnson died in 1946.

Ali was convicted in 1967 on charges of draft evasion and was stripped of his heavyweight champion belt. A convert to Islam, Muhammad Ali cited his religious convictions for his refusal to serve in the U.S. Army.

The Supreme Court overturned Ali's conviction in 1971 — a fact that was pointed out in a statement from lawyer Ron Tweel, who represented Ali and his family members since 1986.

"We appreciate President Trump's sentiment, but a pardon is unnecessary. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Muhammad Ali in a unanimous decision in 1971. There is no conviction from which a pardon is needed," Tweel said in a statement.