Looking back at Bourdain's love of food — from his most recent meals to favorite dishes

Another favorite of Bourdain's appeared in Season 2 of Travel Channel's "No Reservations." He visited Ibu Oka in Ubud, Bali, raving about the roasted suckling pig. The restaurant continues to have long lines after his visit. Bourdain also headed to Cebu, a tropical island in the Philippines (Season 5) for its famous "lechon" (roasted suckling pig). He takes a bite of the skin and says, "The skin's extraordinary. It tastes like candy."

Bourdain also loved pasta. Travel + Leisure reported that the chef had "spoken at length about his love for "cacio e pepe." It's a simple Italian pasta dish that can be created in just a few minutes. Some consider it the Italian equivalent of macaroni and cheese — a simple crowd-pleaser.

When TMZ asked him about his top three favorite meals of all time, he named "spaghetti pomodoro in a cracked bowl anywhere."

In a 2017 interview with Boston Globe, Bourdain said: "Every restaurant in the world, every hotel has spaghetti bolognese on the menu and I have a perverse desire to see how they make it. It's become a joke with my crew. We try to always eat what's local always — especially in a country with delicious food — but in our down time, we all succumb now and again to the spaghetti bolognese, if only for the comedy value."

Bourdain also named restaurants Paul Bucose in Lyon, France, and Jiro in Tokyo, Japan to TMZ.

The Paul Bucose wesbite reads "Straight out of a Baroque theatre set, in a style that veers between overbearing and outrageous, with a facade in emblematic colours, ornaments that are a nod to the culinary arts, the Auberge du Pont de Collonges attracts gourmets from far and wide wishing to savour the Holy Grail of gastronomy."

Jiro refers to Sukiyabashi Jiro, the subject of the award-winning 2011 documentary, "Jiro Dreams of Sushi" about the sushi restaurant and its founder. Jiro, with only 10 counter seats, serves an omakase tasting menu. "Observe the reservation time, and try not to be late. Because we cook rice and prepare [vinegar] rice based on your reservation time, if you are late, you won't be able to enjoy Sukiyabashi Jiro's sushi to the fullest," warns the website.

Eating sushi with his father, Pierre, was one of Bourdain's fond food memories. "Tony recalls travelling into New York City with his father during the seventies to try sushi, which at the time seemed impossibly exotic," wrote The New Yorker.

