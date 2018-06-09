McDonald's opens new $250 million headquarters. Here's what it looks like inside

McDonald's headquarters has moved back to Chicago after 47 years in the suburbs.

The $250 million building, which opened on Monday, is part of the Golden Arches' push to become a "more modern and progressive burger company," a long-standing goal of CEO Steve Easterbrook.

"We were based on the edge of the city for about the last 40 something years," Easterbrook told CNBC Monday. "It's been a wonderful facility for us, but it was a little detached from everyday life."

The new facility is located in Chicago's West Loop, an up-and-coming neighborhood known for its trendy restaurants. It is here that Easterbook foresees the company cultivating top talent and tapping into emerging food crazes.

Here's what the new headquarters looks like inside: