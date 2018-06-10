The 2018 Camry is nearly perfect, but people don't really care about sedans

The Toyota Camry recently received its biggest redesign in years, boasting fully updated underpinnings and aggressive new styling.

The 2018 model is quieter, more comfortable, better to drive and more pleasant to be in than any Camry before.

But after spending a week evaluating it, I'm not convinced that the 2018 Camry has what it takes to woo buyers who are increasingly purchasing crossovers and SUVs instead of sedans.