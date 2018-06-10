    ×

    Bitcoin

    Bitcoin swoons 10% after news of South Korea crypto exchange hack, leading a broad cryptocurrency selloff

    • Coinrail, a relatively small South Korean cryptocurrency exchange, tweeted over the weekend that it was hacked, according to Google Translate.
    • Bitcoin fell more than 10 percent to a low of $6,647.33, its lowest since April 9, according to CoinDesk's bitcoin price index.
    • The decline followed a report on Friday from The Wall Street Journal that U.S. regulators are investigating potential price manipulation at four major cryptocurrency exchanges.
    Dado Ruvic | Illustration | Reuters

    Bitcoin tumbled 10 percent on Sunday to its lowest in two months, after a relatively small South Korean exchange said it was hacked.

    Over the weekend, crypto exchange Coinrail tweeted that it was hacked, and noted that lesser-known cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X were among those affected, according to Google Translate. The Pundi X-bitcoin pair is the most-traded on Coinrail, CoinMarketCap data showed.

    However, Coinrail's public statements did not mention bitcoin, according to Google Translate.

    Nevertheless, Bitcoin hit a low of $6,647.33, its lowest since April 9, according to CoinDesk's bitcoin price index, and coincided with a broader crypto sell-off. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization remains about 50 percent lower for the year so far.

    Bitcoin three-month performance

    Source: CoinDesk

    Other major cryptocurrencies also fell. Ethereum dropped 14 percent to near $514 and litecoin fell more than 11 percent to around $104, according to CoinDesk.

    The declines followed a report on Friday from The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, that U.S. regulators are investigating potential price manipulation at four major cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitstamp, Coinbase, itBit and Kraken.

    The exchanges, CME and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment on Sunday evening.

